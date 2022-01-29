Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.