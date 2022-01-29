Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.