Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

