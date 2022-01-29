Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.40 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

