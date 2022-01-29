Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Kennametal by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter.

KMT opened at $33.83 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

