Raymond James Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

