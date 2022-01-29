Raymond James Increases StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.