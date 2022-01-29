Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $102,389.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

