Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.67. 31,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 46,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock has a market cap of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.35%.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 17.3% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 363,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 529,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Violet by 790.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

