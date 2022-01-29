Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $801.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.91) to GBX 801 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Investec started coverage on Redrow in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Redrow alerts:

OTCMKTS RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Friday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.