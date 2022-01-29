Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

