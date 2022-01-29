Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Independent Bank stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $15,795,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

