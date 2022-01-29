Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

