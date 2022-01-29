Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

