Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

