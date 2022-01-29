ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $231.04, but opened at $224.99. ResMed shares last traded at $229.53, with a volume of 5,846 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average of $263.77.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

