Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

