Reviewing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11% Professional 26.53% 10.35% 0.97%

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.70 $21.55 billion $4.98 10.88 Professional $73.40 million 3.82 $8.31 million $1.62 12.91

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 13 0 2.81 Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $56.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Professional has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Professional.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Professional on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.