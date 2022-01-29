Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 1,827.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.
RICOY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 850.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.