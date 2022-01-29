Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 1,827.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

RICOY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 850.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

