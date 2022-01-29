Rigel Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $8,738.38 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $8,738.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

