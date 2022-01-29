Rinet Co LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $351.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

