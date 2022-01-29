Rinet Co LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rinet Co LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,528.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $872.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $780.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,422.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

