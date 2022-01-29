Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. 19,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

