Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.
Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $120.83.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
