Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

