Robert W. Baird Cuts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $280.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

