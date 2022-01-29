Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.20

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 178660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Roblox by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

