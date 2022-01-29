Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

