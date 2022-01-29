Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

WMB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

