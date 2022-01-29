Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.