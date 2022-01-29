Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,542 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.27 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.