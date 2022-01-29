Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 71,622 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

