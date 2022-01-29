Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Buys 13,972 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMCF stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.