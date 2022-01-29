Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.