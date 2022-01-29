Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.