Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

