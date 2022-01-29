Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

