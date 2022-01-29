Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 116 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.02 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East bought 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($31,928.79). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,324.49). Insiders purchased a total of 98,275 shares of company stock valued at $11,925,121 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.