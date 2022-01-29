Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.