Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Saia worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.24 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

