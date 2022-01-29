Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,195 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $184.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

