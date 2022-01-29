Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.
ELS opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.