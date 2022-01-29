Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

ELS opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

