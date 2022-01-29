Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.07.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.44 and a 52-week high of C$19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

