Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.