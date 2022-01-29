Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.83) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.46.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.