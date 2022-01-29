RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. Moreover, pricing improvements witnessed by RPC can be viewed as a major positive indicator for the upcoming quarters. Also, with no debt load, the oil field service provider has a strong balance sheet. This will provide massive financial flexibility. Consequently, RPC is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RES opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 in the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

