RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.62

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.62 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 929 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.

About RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

