Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $791,000 Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 3,171.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IBRX stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

