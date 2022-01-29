Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

NYSE GNK opened at $15.83 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

