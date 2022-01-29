Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,280 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

