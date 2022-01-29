Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 840,998 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 94.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vonage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.53, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

