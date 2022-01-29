Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.