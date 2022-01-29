Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SZGPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.
OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
Read More: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.